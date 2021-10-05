IoT Chain Price Hits $0.0611 on Top Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $983,196.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054384 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

