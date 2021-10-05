IQ.cash Trading 46.7% Higher Over Last Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 76.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $190,338.89 and $17,752.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00106854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00139294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,768.21 or 0.99990942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.56 or 0.06719664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002710 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

