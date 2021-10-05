iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives “Positive” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 60,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,255,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.