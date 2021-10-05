iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives “Positive” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.
IQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 60,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,255,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.82. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.