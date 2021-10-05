Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $380.50

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.50 ($4.97) and traded as high as GBX 382.50 ($5.00). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The company has a market cap of £716.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.26.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

