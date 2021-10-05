iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the period. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

SLQD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,561. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

