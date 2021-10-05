iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 781,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,612 shares.The stock last traded at $143.60 and had previously closed at $144.98.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.