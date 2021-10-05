iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 781,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 15,035,612 shares.The stock last traded at $143.60 and had previously closed at $144.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $447,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

