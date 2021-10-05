iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

