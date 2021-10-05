iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,537 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 727,027 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

