iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

