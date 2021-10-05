iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

