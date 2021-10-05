iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 3,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

