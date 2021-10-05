iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 83,910 shares.The stock last traded at $145.27 and had previously closed at $144.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

