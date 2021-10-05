iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 254.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

