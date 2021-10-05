iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Main Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Main Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.0% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $46,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.14. The company had a trading volume of 716,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

