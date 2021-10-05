iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

