iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

