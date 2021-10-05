iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. 117,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

