iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.93. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $301.44 and a 12 month high of $478.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

