iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 96,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,685. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

