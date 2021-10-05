iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 109,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 583,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

