Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 14,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

