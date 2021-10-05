iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $560,439.66 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,998. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $938.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

