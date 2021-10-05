Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells 600 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ITRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 391,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,271. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

