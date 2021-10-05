IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,796. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

