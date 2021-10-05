IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,796. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.75.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.
