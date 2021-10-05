Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 733 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

