Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JANX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

