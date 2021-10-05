Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €725.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €725.00 ($852.94) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €709.83 ($835.10).

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €8.90 ($10.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €621.10 ($730.71). 346,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €640.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

