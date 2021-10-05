Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€100.50” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.73 ($96.15).

Shares of HEI opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.60 and its 200-day moving average is €73.90. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

