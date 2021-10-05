Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€29.50” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

