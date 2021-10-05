Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

CRL stock opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.59. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

