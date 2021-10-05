Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

