Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00.

PEN traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.69. 196,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,481. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

