Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

