Joshua Harris Sells 74,979 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

APO traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 2,471,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.