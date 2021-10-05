Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.80

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 103684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$81.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

