JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 25,946 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.18% of Universal Display worth $123,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.33.

OLED opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

