JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Neutral

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.