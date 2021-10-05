JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $139.72 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.80% of First Hawaiian worth $139,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

