JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

