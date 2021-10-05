JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.