Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,111. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

