Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 795,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,289. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.