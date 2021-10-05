Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.