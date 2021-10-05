Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 1,900 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAI stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,025. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

