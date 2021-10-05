Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells $816,829.65 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $816,829.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KAI traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,025. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

