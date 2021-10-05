Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Update

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.74.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.