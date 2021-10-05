Kalata (KALA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.98 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Kalata has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $2.68 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00137740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,695.12 or 0.99898954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.97 or 0.06637959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

