Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,719 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,224. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.