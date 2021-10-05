Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 23,039 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.91. 633,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

