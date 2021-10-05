Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 9,407 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $349.18. 4,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.47 and a 200-day moving average of $372.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

